- Lawmakers in Sacramento are in the final hours of the 2017 legislative session, and are now considering the final versions of the last bills on the agenda.
- Sweeping legislation to deal with the state's housing crisis is headed to Gov. Jerry Brown.
- Which members of California's congressional delegation are most vulnerable? See our ranking and dive deeper on the districts that will determine if Democrats reclaim control of the House.
As legislative session drags on past deadline, Capitol denizens have some fun with Hamilton tweets
|Christine Mai-Duc
As debate in the California Legislature dragged on past midnight, and with it debate on whether lawmakers could even technically still debate past midnight, some Capitol insiders made their own fun with "Hamilton" lyrics.
Continuing a phenomenon that appeared to have started the the night before, Capitol reporters, lobbyists and general policy wonks used lyrics from America's hottest democracy musical to comment on and poke fun at the legislative sausage-making.
It all started Thursday, when CalMatters reporter Laurel Rosenhall seemed to take the first shot.
And she wasn't going to throw it away.
Rosenhall promised there'd be more Friday. And there was.