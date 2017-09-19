California's attorney general asks Senate for more tools to fight online sex trafficking

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra pleaded with a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday to change a decades-old Internet freedom law in order to give states more power to go after online sex traffickers.

“We’re losing the fight against sex trafficking, which means we’re losing our children,” Becerra said.

Some in Silicon Valley have pushed back on the idea for years, saying that it would be a disaster for a free and open Internet to change the 1996 Communications Decency Act so websites can be held liable by states and victims if criminal material is posted on their sites.

The Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act would allow states and victims to sue websites that “knowingly” assist or benefit from sex trafficking. The federal government currently can pursue criminal charges against sites, but Becerra argued that the Department of Justice doesn’t have the resources to pursue every incident.

California’s U.S. senators have been walking a fine line with the California-centered tech industry over the issue, and neither is among the 28 co-sponsors of the bill. Spokespersons for Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris indicated the senators want more tweaks to the bill’s language, but haven’t said what changes they’d need in order to support the bill.

Harris’ lack of support was noted during Tuesday’s hearing, with several senators saying they were working to get her backing. Harris championed changing the Communications Decency Act when she was California’s attorney general, and brought a suit against Backpage.com executives on charges of pimping, money laundering and conspiracy.

Becerra left Congress to replace Harris as attorney general and has continued the state’s suit against the classified advertising giant.

Late last month, a Sacramento Superior Court judge threw out the pimping charges, citing the exemption written into the Communications Decency Act.

“The Internet has become an easy way to make money in this criminal enterprise, and we need the tools to go after these folks,” Becerra said. “We’re fighting with two hands tied behind our back.”

After the hearing, he indicated that he understands his former congressional colleagues have had to balance Silicon Valley interests with the fight against sex traffickers, and said, “Everyone has got to get there in their own way.”