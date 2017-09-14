'Avengers' actors dial the Capitol to support California clean-energy proposal

Some of the Avengers are assembling to push for clean-energy legislation in California.

Mark Ruffalo, a.k.a. the Hulk, Chris Evans, a.k.a. Captain America, and Don Cheadle, a.k.a. War Machine, have been tweeting and calling lawmakers' offices to rally support for Senate Bill 100.

The legislation, which appears unlikely to advance before the session ends Friday evening, would phase out fossil fuels for generating electricity by 2045.

Sarah Shanley Hope, executive director for the Solutions Project, a nonprofit that funds grass-roots organizations in California and around the country, said the actors took a break from filming the next "Avengers" movie in Atlanta to gather around a phone and dial up Assembly offices.

"They were calling the public numbers just like anyone else," said Shanley Hope, who helped arrange the calls.

The message to lawmakers? “You can be the real superheroes this week.”

Chris Hemsworth, a.k.a. Thor, wasn't on the phone calls. But he posted his support for the legislation on Twitter.