This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Growers and sellers of marijuana could put more of their operations under one roof under legislation unveiled on Thursday in Sacramento.
- Protesters gathered outside the governor's mansion in support of the closely watched "sanctuary state" bill.
- Gov. Jerry Brown urged more cooperation on trade and climate change issues at a conference in Russia on Wednesday.
Bill blocking public release of police body camera footage depicting rape victims passes Legislature
|Liam Dillon
A bill that would block the public release of police body camera footage or other videos that depict victims of rape, incest, sexual assault, domestic violence or child abuse is headed to Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk.
The measure, AB 459 from Assemblyman Ed Chau (D-Arcadia), overwhelmingly passed the Assembly on Thursday with no debate.
Generally, police departments across California don’t release body camera footage outside of a courtroom. State lawmakers have struggled to pass broader legislation governing transparency of the footage. A bill that would have dramatically expanded public access to the videos was shelved earlier this week.