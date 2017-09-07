Bill blocking public release of police body camera footage depicting rape victims passes Legislature

A bill that would block the public release of police body camera footage or other videos that depict victims of rape, incest, sexual assault, domestic violence or child abuse is headed to Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk.

The measure, AB 459 from Assemblyman Ed Chau (D-Arcadia), overwhelmingly passed the Assembly on Thursday with no debate.

Generally, police departments across California don’t release body camera footage outside of a courtroom. State lawmakers have struggled to pass broader legislation governing transparency of the footage. A bill that would have dramatically expanded public access to the videos was shelved earlier this week.