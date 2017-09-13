This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lawmakers in Sacramento are in the final hours of the 2017 legislative session, and now considering the final versions of hundreds of bills. On Tuesday, they rejected a plan for "safe injection sites" for drug users, while agreeing to spend money to help "Dreamer" immigrants.
- Vice President Mike Pence has rescheduled his California fundraising trip for October.
A bill that would set new rules for online dating contracts in California heads to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk
|Mina Corpuz
Legislators on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that would recognize online dating services under the state’s Dating Service Contract Act.
The bill, proposed by Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco), would set new specific contract requirements for Internet dating services.
The bill's new requirements include allowing online-dating customers to cancel contracts by email and have access to electronic copies of contracts.
It passed in the Assembly 68-1 on Wednesday and now goes to Gov. Jerry Brown for his signature. It previously passed the Senate by a 35-0 vote.