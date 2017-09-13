Legislators on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that would recognize online dating services under the state’s Dating Service Contract Act.

The bill, proposed by Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco), would set new specific contract requirements for Internet dating services.

The bill's new requirements include allowing online-dating customers to cancel contracts by email and have access to electronic copies of contracts.

It passed in the Assembly 68-1 on Wednesday and now goes to Gov. Jerry Brown for his signature. It previously passed the Senate by a 35-0 vote.