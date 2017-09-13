Politics
California could flip the House, and these 13 races will make the difference
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.

California Legislature

A bill that would set new rules for online dating contracts in California heads to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk

Mina Corpuz
Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Legislators on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that would recognize online dating services under the state’s Dating Service Contract Act.

The bill, proposed by Assemblyman Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco), would set new specific contract requirements for Internet dating services.

The bill's new requirements include allowing online-dating customers to cancel contracts by email and have access to electronic copies of contracts. 

It passed in the Assembly 68-1 on Wednesday and now goes to Gov. Jerry Brown for his signature. It previously passed the Senate by a 35-0 vote.  

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World