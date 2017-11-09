Democrats add California's Rep. Tom McClintock to list of vulnerable Republicans for 2018

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced Thursday that it's adding Northern California's Rep. Tom McClintock, a conservative Republican, to its list of targets in next year's midterm elections.

The announcement is a sign of increasing confidence after Democrats won sweeping victories in Virginia and New Jersey earlier this week. The party is hoping for a wave of support that could return the House to Democratic control.

Beating McClintock could prove difficult, whether or not there's a wave. He's faced little Democratic opposition since winning his seat in 2008. His 4th Congressional District includes some Sacramento suburbs, Lake Tahoe and Yosemite National Park. Republicans have a 15 point voter registration advantage and Trump won by 16 points.

"To suggest the district is vulnerable is fanciful," said Jon Huey, McClintock's campaign manager.

There are three Democrats — Regina Bateson, Roza Calderon and Jessica Morse — running to replace McClintock. Morse raised more money than McClintock in the third quarter of the year.

Democrats were already going after nine other Republican-held districts in California before Thursday's announcement. They need to flip at least a few of them in California in order to take back control of the House.