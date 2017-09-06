California's congressional delegation backs aid for Hurricane Harvey victims

Nearly all 53 of California's U.S. House representatives voted Wednesday to provide $7.85 billion in assistance to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The vote was the first step in securing the expected aid needed for those affected by the hurricane. Recovery efforts could cost more than $120 billion, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said President Trump told him the funds are just a down payment.

Three Republicans — Justin Amash of Michigan, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Thomas Massie of Kentucky — voted no on the aid package.

California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of Vista and Democratic Rep. Jim Costa of Fresno did not vote. Costa's staff said he will miss votes this week while he recovers from a knee replacement. A representative for Issa was not immediately available for comment.

Many Republicans, including eight in the California delegation, voted against a $50.5-billion relief package in 2013 following Hurricane Sandy, which devastated the Northeast, and demanded offsetting budget savings to provide aid to the area represented largely by Democrats. Several of those who voted no said the bill included too much spending unrelated to the storm.

Democrats were closely watching how Republicans would vote for Harvey aid. Several of the Republicans who voted against Sandy assistance are in tough reelection fights in 2018.