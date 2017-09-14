California lawmakers passed a resolution Thursday to take a stand against anti-Semitism and other types of discrimination.

“History is going to judge us,” said Sen. Joel Anderson (R-Alpine), who supported the resolution. “Let’s not be on the wrong side.”

The resolution came in response to a rise in anti-Semitic incidents across the country, lawmakers said. Verbal discrimination, cemetery desecrations and targeted assaults are among the actions it opposes.

Resolutions that touch on current events with national interest are generally less common in the California Legislature.

Several senators who supported the resolution shared their experiences with anti-Semitism.

Sen. Jeff Stone (R-Temecula) said his great-grandmother escaped Poland during World War II while the rest of her family died in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara), who is Jewish, recalled being called discriminatory names as a child.

It has been frustrating to see anti-Semitism persist, she said.

“There was a period of time I thought we were bridging that gap in our country,” Jackson said on the Senate floor.