Welcome to Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
California Politics Podcast: The questions mount on sexual harassment accusations
|John Myers
Lawmakers and activists alike say they want to tackle the problem of sexual harassment in politics and government circles across California. But how to do so remains an open question
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we discuss the allegations that came to light when The Times wrote about the complaint one statehouse staffer filed in 2009.
We also talk about big tax news from Capitol Hill and at gas pumps across California, as both efforts threaten to reshape some key 2018 races across the state.
And there's a new feature on this week's episode, a political "lightning round" of topics ranging from the first direct attack in the race for governor to a proposed ballot measure to expand the state's definition of a violent crime.