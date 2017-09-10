This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- A state senator has revived a bill to scale down California's sex offender registry.
- The National Rifle Assn. has filed another lawsuit challenging California's regulations on assault rifles.
- Growers and sellers of marijuana could put more of their operations under one roof under legislation unveiled on Thursday in Sacramento.
California Politics Podcast: The state's lawmakers lash out at Trump's decision on young immigrants
|John Myers
Few states have a larger stake than California in the fate of the young immigrants enrolled in a controversial federal program that President Trump moved to cancel last week.
And lawmakers from both major parties are calling for a solution that would allow those young men and women to stay in the country.
This week's California Politics Podcast takes a closer look at the reaction in political circles to Trump's decision to abandon the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.
We also preview the biggest topics still on the to-do list of the Legislature as it wraps up its work for the week.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED News. You can subscribe to the weekly podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud and Stitcher.