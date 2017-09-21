California Republicans have been mum on Graham-Cassidy bill so far, but this GOP challenger says he supports it

California could stand to lose the most under the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill that would roll back the Affordable Care Act, which is perhaps why GOP members of Congress have stayed mostly silent on the Republican-backed proposal.

But one congressional challenger, Republican James Veltmeyer, called it a "major step in the right direction."

Veltmeyer, a physician from La Jolla, is running against Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego) in the 52nd Congressional District. "There is a lot of good stuff in this legislation," he said in a statement Wednesday.

The measure leaves major details to be determined and the Congressional Budget Office likely won't have time to release a full analysis of the bill's impacts before the Senate's scheduled vote next week.

California's GOP members have not indicated how they might vote if the bill makes it to the House, but all 14 of them voted in favor of repealing Obamacare earlier this year.

Veltmeyer praised the proposal to use block grants to states to fund healthcare, saying it allows states "the flexibility to run their own health care systems" and that the repeal of Obamacare's individual mandate would help create jobs.

Veltmeyer, who has called Obamacare a failure, recently wrote an op-ed supporting a membership-based model of healthcare. Peters is one of four Democrats the National Republican Congressional Committee is hoping to unseat in 2018. Other candidates running in the June primary include Republicans Daniel Casara and Omar Qudrat and Democrat Alexander Miller.