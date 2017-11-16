California's state budget could soon be flush with $7.5 billion in unexpected cash, analysts say

Gov. Jerry Brown and state lawmakers could have a net budget windfall of some $7.5 billion by the summer of 2019 under a new analysis that attributes most of the cash to capital gains income earned by California's most wealthy taxpayers.

The analysis released Wednesday by the independent Legislative Analyst's Office also projects unexpected revenues will significantly boost public school spending over the next two academic years, some $3.2 billion above projections used in the most recent state budget.

But it's the broader windfall that, if it materializes, is likely to be the focus of intense debate next year in the state Capitol. While some may argue for boosting spending on state services, other will no doubt insist the money should be used to pay down existing debt or be placed into rainy-day reserves.

Brown signed a $183.2-billion budget in June that continued the recent trend toward restoring cuts made during the depths of the recession and boosting cash reserves. The governor has routinely insisted that California's economy is overdue for either a slowing down of tax revenue growth or a sharp decline that could throw the budget back into deficit territory.

The analyst's report attempted to model two different scenarios — one a continued expansion, the other a modest recession — over the next five years. Under the growth scenario, unrestricted budget surpluses could grow to $5 billion a year in 2019-20. Those dollar amounts could shrink if lawmakers choose to direct a portion of that windfall toward spending on Medi-Cal, the state's healthcare program for the poor.

But even under the model of a recession beginning in the summer of 2019, the report concludes operating deficits through the middle of 2021 could be covered if lawmakers forgo spending unexpected revenues in the immediate future.

"If spending were higher than we assume in 2018‑19 or later for whatever reason, the state would face more difficult choices — such as reducing spending or increasing taxes — to balance the state budget in a recession scenario," the analysts wrote.