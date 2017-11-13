Welcome to Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
California sheriffs will play vital role in implementing the 'sanctuary state' law they fiercely opposed
|Jazmine Ulloa
In California, at least 40 of 58 county sheriffs opposed the "sanctuary state" law designed to limit the people that law enforcement officers can detain, question or investigate at the request of federal immigration officials. Soon, they will be on the front line in implementing it.
As keepers of jails across the state, sheriffs will retain control over who has access to the citizenship status of hundreds of thousands of people booked into their facilities every day. As elected officials, many represent conservative or rural areas, where voters might be more likely to oppose the new state law.