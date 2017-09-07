California state senators ask Trump and Congress to remove Confederate names and statues

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Growers and sellers of marijuana could put more of their operations under one roof under legislation unveiled on Thursday in Sacramento.
- Protesters gathered outside the governor's mansion in support of the closely watched "sanctuary state" bill.
- Gov. Jerry Brown urged more cooperation on trade and climate change issues at a conference in Russia on Wednesday.
