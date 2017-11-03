John Chiang defends launch of website attacking rival gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom

Gubernatorial candidate John Chiang on Friday defended a website he launched attacking opponent Gavin Newson’s record, saying it was important for voters to learn the facts about the candidates in the race.

“I think it’s important that people have a good, strong perspective about everybody’s work and activities, so we thought we wanted to make sure people understood my background, my claims and what other candidates are also offering,” Chiang, who is state treasurer, told reporters.

The website, www.gavinfacts.com, features a San Francisco Weekly article critical of Newsom’s tenure as mayor of San Francisco and a link to Chiang’s campaign website page about his accomplishments.

Newsom’s campaign dismissed the attack as a “sign of desperation” driven by Chiang’s standing in the polls, fundraising and endorsements.

Chiang made the remarks after speaking at the California Economic Summit, a bipartisan gathering of civic and business leaders working to address the state’s affordable housing, trained workforce and water shortages.

He called for bringing back redevelopment agencies, which use a portion of property tax money to partner with developers to encourage development in blighted areas. The agencies were authorized by law in California in 1945 and shuttered in 2012. They helped transform areas such as San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter, but in some instances they were criticized for subsidizing private developers with little public benefit.

Chiang said when he was state controller he reviewed redevelopment agencies and identified misdeeds and inappropriate uses of money.

“We would have greater safeguards in place,” he said.

Chiang said he would require 20% of new housing units created through such agencies to be set aside for moderate- and low-income housing, and would also focus on workforce housing that would allow teachers, police officers and others to live in the communities they serve.