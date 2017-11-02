Gubernatorial candidate John Cox calls for repeal of California's Environmental Quality Act

GOP gubernatorial candidate John Cox on Thursday called for reducing regulations and repealing and replacing a longtime state environmental law to decrease income inequality in California.

“The inequality gap in this country is all about the crushing regulations, not least of which in California is CEQA,” or the California Environmental Quality Act, Cox said at the California Economic Summit in San Diego. The law “has basically crushed the ability of people to start their own business,” he said.

The 1970 law is the state’s primary environmental law governing development, which requires developers to disclose and minimize a project’s impact on the environment. It is blamed by many as overly onerous and partly responsible for the state’s housing crisis.

Cox said as governor he would campaign around the state urging residents to demand CEQA reform from their elected representatives.

“I think the people of California know that the jig is up, the game is rigged,” Cox said. “They’re sick of it. They want change and in 2018, we’re going to get change.”

In an interview with The Times, the businessman said he supported the GOP tax reform proposal released in Washington on Thursday, especially the reduction in corporate rates, which he said would spur investment and growth.

Proposals that would hammer residents of high-tax states such as California were “the price of compromise,” he said.

Cox added that he would lower tax rates if elected governor.

“The reason New York and California are screaming about this is because our taxes are too damn high,” he said.