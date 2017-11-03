Current and former California members of Congress recount stories of sexual harassment

One California congresswoman and three former members of the California congressional delegation have recounted stories of sexual harassment by other members of Congress.

Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Whittier) told the Associated Press about being propositioned by a male congressman. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer and former Reps. Mary Bono and Hilda Solis told similar stories. None named the members of Congress, though two are reportedly still serving.

Stories of sexual harassment have popped up in several industries in the weeks since a New York Times story detailed sexual harassment and assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.