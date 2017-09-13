This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lawmakers in Sacramento are in the final hours of the 2017 legislative session, and now considering the final versions of hundreds of bills. On Tuesday, they rejected a plan for "safe injection sites" for drug users, while agreeing to spend money to help "Dreamer" immigrants.
- Vice President Mike Pence has rescheduled his California fundraising trip for October.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Debate about nixing daylight saving time in California to continue in 2018
|Mina Corpuz
The debate about whether to nix daylight saving time in California will continue in 2018.
Assemblyman Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) plans to have lawmakers take up his bill in January when the Legislature reconvenes.
If approved by the Senate with a two-thirds vote, the proposal to repeal the Daylight Saving Time Act — which was approved by voters in a 1949 ballot measure — will be placed on the 2018 statewide ballot.
Legislators can decide later whether to have the state stay on standard time or adopt daylight saving time year round. Year-round daylight saving time would require federal approval.
This is Chu’s second attempt to end daylight saving time in the state. His previous bill died in the Legislature in 2016.