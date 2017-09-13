Politics
California could flip the House, and these 13 races will make the difference
Debate about nixing daylight saving time in California to continue in 2018

(Matthew York / Associated Press)
The debate about whether to nix daylight saving time in California will continue in 2018.

Assemblyman Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) plans to have lawmakers take up his bill in January when the Legislature reconvenes.

If approved by the Senate with a two-thirds vote, the proposal to repeal the Daylight Saving Time Act — which was approved by voters in a 1949 ballot measure — will be placed on the 2018 statewide ballot.

Legislators can decide later whether to have the state stay on standard time or adopt daylight saving time year round. Year-round daylight saving time would require federal approval.

This is Chu’s second attempt to end daylight saving time in the state. His previous bill died in the Legislature in 2016.

