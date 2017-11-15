Democrats rename Capitol cloakroom for slain California congressman

The private space that House Democrats use during votes to have conversations, do interviews or relax is now the Gabrielle Giffords-Leo J. Ryan Cloakroom. It was renamed Wednesday for two Democrats shot while serving constituents.

Ryan, a Democrat who represented a San Francisco-area district, was shot to death by members of the Rev. Jim Jones' People's Temple cult in 1978 while on a fact-finding mission to investigate the cult in Guyana. Later the same day, hundreds of People's Temple members committed mass suicide in what is known as the Jonestown Massacre.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough), an intern and staffer for Ryan, was also shot and left for dead when Ryan was killed.

"Thirty-nine years ago this week, Congressman Ryan lost his life while trying to rescue Americans, including children, from a delusional madman," Speier said at a ceremony Wednesday morning. He knew the risk of visiting Jonestown, but insisted on going anyway, telling staff "we have to help these people," Speier said.

She said she hopes seeing his name on the cloakroom door will be a daily reminder to members of why they are serving.

Giffords, a Democrat from Arizona, was critically injured when she was shot at a public event with constituents in 2011. She survived and has become a vocal gun rights advocate.