Gavin Newsom dismisses fellow Democrat John Chiang's attack in governor's race

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom dismissed on Thursday an attack on his record as mayor of San Francisco from another Democrat in the race for California governor, state Treasurer John Chiang, saying it was indicative of the standings in the race.

“It gives you a sense of where they think they are right now. I think it’s unfortunate they have to go down this path at this stage,” Newsom said in an interview. “I’m not going to go down there with them. I’m going to elevate above it.”

Newsom, the front-runner in the race, made the remarks hours after Chiang launched www.gavinfacts.com, which the campaign says will “give California voters the facts about Gavin Newsom’s record, as Mayor and as Lieutenant Governor.”

Newsom said he was focused on attacking the problems facing the state, such as income inequality, rather than his opponents. He made the remarks shortly before he addressed the California Economic Summit, a bipartisan gathering of civic and business leaders working to address the state’s affordable housing, trained workforce and water shortages.

Newson is a co-chair of the group, whose goals are to train 1 million new skilled workers, build 1 million new homes, and capture and reuse 10 million acre-feet of water over the next decade.

He told the group their goals were not grand enough, saying the state needs nearly four times as much new housing.

“We are not prepared,” Newsom said. “If you want to play in the margins, tweaking this, tweaking that, you are missing the point.

“We need a version of the Marshall Plan here,” he said, referring to the U.S. initiative to help rebuild Western European economies after World War II.

Chiang and Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor who is the other top Democratic candidate in the governor’s race, will address the group Friday.