Gavin Newsom hires veteran Democratic strategist as campaign manager in governor's race

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra is holding a press conference to announce legal action to battle the Trump administration to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

A state senator has revived a bill to scale down California's sex offender registry.

The National Rifle Assn. has filed another lawsuit challenging California's regulations on assault rifles.

Growers and sellers of marijuana could put more of their operations under one roof under legislation unveiled on Thursday in Sacramento.

