GOP candidate John Cox launches attack against Democrat Gavin Newsom in California governor's race

Portrait of John H. Cox, Republican candidate for governor, at the the California Republican Party convention in Anaheim.

GOP gubernatorial candidate John Cox is attacking one of his rivals in the race – but not the candidate one would expect.

Rather than critiquing the record of the other main Republican in the race, Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntington Beach, Cox is blasting Democratic front-runner Gavin Newsom in a fundraising plea.

Cox sent voters mailers urging them to send a “pink slip” to Newsom, the state’s lieutenant governor, and tied Newsom to termed-out Gov. Jerry Brown.

“With your help, we can end Gavin Newsom’s employment with the State of California and change our terrible direction before it’s too late,” the letter says, before describing the “disastrous Jerry Brown/Gavin Newsom Record of Failure.”

The letter includes a pledge voters can sign that reads, “Gavin, You’re Fired!” and blames Brown and Newsom for the state’s high tax rates, high poverty rate, crumbling infrastructure and other woes before asking donors to contribute $25 or more.

Brown was reelected in 2014 with 60% of the vote and remains among the most popular politicians in the state, receiving a 62% approval rating in a poll earlier this year by the Public Policy Institute of California.

But Newsom acknowledges that there is a growing disparity between rich and poor in California that needs to be addressed, and says Democrats are to blame given their overwhelming control of the state government. The party has controlled every statewide office since 2011 and holds supermajorities in both houses of the Legislature.

“This happened on our watch. We own it,” Newsom said in an interview earlier this month in San Diego. He argued that elected leaders lacked focus, planning, strategic goals and accountability as they dealt with the recession and its aftermath. “The state has lacked any intentionality. It’s been very situational. We’ve responded to crisis this legislative session. We haven’t been focused on it for the last decade or two.”

He added that his criticism was not an indictment of Brown, whom he described as in triage mode when he took office, tackling a budget deficit and unemployment in the state.

Newsom said California's leaders must confront income inequality.

“We can focus on a grand strategy and focus on how we can go on a journey together to address these problems,” he said.

Newsom is also the focus of an attack website by one of his Democratic rivals, state Treasurer John Chiang.

He is the front-runner in public polling and fundraising in the 2018 governor’s race, but is facing challenges from several Democrats: former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former state schools chief Delaine Eastin and Chiang, as well as GOP candidates Cox and Allen.

In a UC Berkeley poll in September, Newsom was favored by 26% of likely voters. Cox, Villaraigosa and Allen received less than half of Newsom’s support and were effectively tied for second place. Chiang and Eastin trailed in single digits.

The two candidates who receive the most votes in the June primary will compete in the November general election.