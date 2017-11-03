GOP tax plan would decimate California's low-income housing funding, Chiang says in letter to Congress

The tax plan authored by House GOP leaders would wipe out billions of dollars in funding for low-income housing in California, according to a letter to Congress authored on Friday by State Treasurer John Chiang and legislative leaders.

Under the GOP's tax proposal unveiled yesterday, part of a tax credit program that reduces what companies owe in taxes in exchange for investing in low-income housing projects would effectively be eliminated, and so would a federal bond program that also funds housing developments.

The two efforts generated billions of dollars to help build or preserve more than 19,000 low-income housing units in California last year — two-thirds of the state's production, Chiang's letter said.

"We cannot overstate the vital role these programs play in building and preserving affordable housing throughout the nation, but especially in California as we struggle with a housing crisis that is quickly metastasizing into a humanitarian and public health catastrophe," the letter said.

The GOP tax plan also indirectly hurts other state low-income housing efforts. The package of housing legislation passed this year relies on the programs at risk to finance projects. Without them, the state won't be able to build as many new homes using revenue generated by a new $75 real estate transaction fee or money from a $4-billion bond measure on the November 2018 statewide ballot.

By cutting the corporate tax rate from 35% to 20% as the GOP plan does, businesses will have less incentive to invest in the surviving tax credit program, reducing their value and the amount of housing those credits could subsidize.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) and Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) also signed Chiang's letter.