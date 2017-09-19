Essential Politics
This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news.

California Democrats

Gov. Jerry Brown: Trump's rhetoric about North Korea adds to "non-rational bluster"

Mina Corpuz
(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
California Gov. Jerry Brown said President Trump's name calling and threats at the United Nations can get in the way of diplomacy and statesmanship. 

Earlier Tuesday, Trump called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a "Rocket Man on a suicide mission" and said the United States may have no choice but to "totally destroy North Korea."

"It just raises the temperature and the exchange of non-rational bluster back and forth," Brown said in a interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. "I don't think that's positive." 

Brown is in New York for some climate meetings related to the United Nations General Assembly.  

Latest updates

