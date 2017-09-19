This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lawmakers in Sacramento adjourned the 2017 legislative session in the wee hours Saturday. Here's what they accomplished.
- California could soon expand protections for immigrants in the U.S. illegally after the Senate sent Gov. Jerry Brown the so-called "sanctuary state" bill, SB 54, early Saturday morning.
- Sweeping legislation to deal with the state's housing crisis is also headed to Brown.
- Which members of California's congressional delegation are most vulnerable? See our ranking and dive deeper on the districts that will determine if Democrats reclaim control of the House.
Gov. Jerry Brown: Trump's rhetoric about North Korea adds to "non-rational bluster"
California Gov. Jerry Brown said President Trump's name calling and threats at the United Nations can get in the way of diplomacy and statesmanship.
Earlier Tuesday, Trump called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a "Rocket Man on a suicide mission" and said the United States may have no choice but to "totally destroy North Korea."
"It just raises the temperature and the exchange of non-rational bluster back and forth," Brown said in a interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. "I don't think that's positive."
Brown is in New York for some climate meetings related to the United Nations General Assembly.