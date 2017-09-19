Gov. Jerry Brown: Trump's rhetoric about North Korea adds to "non-rational bluster"

California Gov. Jerry Brown said President Trump's name calling and threats at the United Nations can get in the way of diplomacy and statesmanship.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a "Rocket Man on a suicide mission" and said the United States may have no choice but to "totally destroy North Korea."

"It just raises the temperature and the exchange of non-rational bluster back and forth," Brown said in a interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. "I don't think that's positive."

Brown is in New York for some climate meetings related to the United Nations General Assembly.