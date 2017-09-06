Gov. Jerry Brown urges cooperation on trade and climate at Russian conference

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown urged more cooperation on trade and climate change issues at a conference in Russia on Wednesday.
- The leading Democratic candidates for governor are joining striking union workers in Riverside County.
- Follow our coverage of reaction to President's decision on DACA program recipients.
