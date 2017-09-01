Hundreds of bills face Sacramento's 'suspense file' deadline

On Friday, lawmakers make final decisions about which of the year's most costly bills will get a full vote in both houses, with clearing of the "suspense file" in appropriations committees of both houses — lists that include 472 pieces of legislation.

The bills were all placed in what amounts to legislative limbo because they would spend $150,000 or more of taxpayer funds in the coming fiscal year. But the holding pattern for the bills is also a reflection of the desire for political horse-trading in the final weeks of the 2017 legislative session, as majority Democrats weigh which proposals are most important and which ones can wait.

The clearing of the "suspense file" in the state Senate and Assembly appropriations committees is also one of the more opaque parts of the legislative process. Unlike traditional committee hearings in which members cast a public vote, the Senate and Assembly bills dealt with on Friday will be moved or killed on broad party-line actions. The chairperson in each committee will not announce individual votes, allowing lawmakers to avoid scrutiny for either approving or killing the bills in question.

By far the largest number of bills — 334 — await action in the Senate Appropriations Committee, which on Friday is considering bills written by members of the Assembly. There are 138 bills written by senators on the "suspense file" in the Assembly Appropriations Committee. More than 800 bills had to be acted on during the first round of the process in late May.

Lawmakers have until Sept. 15 to act on the bills that remain active after Friday's fiscal committee vetting process.