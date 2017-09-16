It's a wrap for the California Legislature for 2017. Here's what they accomplished

Assembly members debating the final bills of the year on Friday. (David Butow/For The Times)

California lawmakers wrapped up their work for the year early Saturday morning, with sweeping new legislation to address issues from illegal immigration to the state's housing crunch — and hundreds of bills being debated and decided in just the final 48 hours. Leaders of the state Senate and Assembly praised the work of the Legislature in remarks after the final gavels fell in both houses. " I think this has been an historic year for all of our accomplishments ," said Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) just after 2 a.m. on Saturday. "We put our values into action."

This was the first year of the Legislature's two-year session. Lawmakers now return to their home districts, and aren't scheduled to return to Sacramento until next January. Two of the year's most talked-about efforts both happened in the closing 48-hours of the legislative session. Lawmakers gave final approval to a bill curtailing communication between local law enforcement officers and federal immigrations officials, often dubbed the "sanctuary state" measure, Senate Bill 54. And they approved a package of bills aimed at addressing California's growing affordable housing crisis, including funds generated by a new real estate transaction fee and a $4-billion bond that voters must approve next year. The year also saw the Legislature approve a number of other notable new laws: A sweeping law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in July that extends the state's landmark cap-and-trade climate change program until 2030.

A $52-billion transportation plan agreed to in April, funded by a new annual vehicle fee and an increase in the state's fuel taxes.

A $183.2-billion state budget which boosts both several government programs and adds money to the state's cash reserves.