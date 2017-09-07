Rumored future candidate and California investor Joe Sanberg unveils digital ad touting work fighting poverty

Joe Sanberg, a wealthy Westwood investor who pushed the state to create income tax credits for the working poor, will launch a statewide digital ad buy on Thursday about the program and plans to form a federal political action committee to support candidates who support his goals.

In the ad, Sanberg describes the workers who benefit from the state’s recently expanded earned income tax credit over images of a janitor, a dishwasher, a home healthcare aide and a gardener.

“They say not all heroes wear capes. In California, they wear hairnets, uniforms and gloves,” Sanberg says. “Now, thanks to our governor and Legislature, over a million California heroes are eligible for the earned income tax credit, including for the first time the self-employed. In our nonprofit, we’ve committed to helping them get tax credits they’ve earned. Join our fight for financial security. Capes optional.”

Sanberg, 38, is an Orange County native who is rumored to be considering a run for elected office. His profile has risen in the state Democratic Party for his work to fight poverty.

In addition to championing efforts to create and expand the state earned income tax credit, he founded a nonprofit that provides guidance to families who qualify for the credit.

The 30-second digital ad, which may eventually run on television, is reminiscent of an introductory message designed to introduce a potential candidate to Californians who are unfamiliar with his or her work.