Kevin de León distorts Sen. Dianne Feinstein's environmental record in fundraising plea

U.S. Senate candidate Kevin de León mischaracterized Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s environmental record on Tuesday in a fundraising plea to supporters.

In the email, de León wrote that he was “so disappointed” that Feinstein was not among 19 senators who sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency last week opposing the repeal of a federal policy that sought to reduce power plant emissions.

"California needs two Senators who will stand up to the Trump administration and protect our environment and values. Will you help make that happen?" he wrote.

But de León failed to note that Feinstein sent the agency a blistering letter about the repeal two weeks ago.

“… your decision to begin repealing the Clean Power Plan not only endangers the lives of Americans, it also undermines America’s international credibility,” Feinstein wrote to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Oct. 12.

Bill Carrick, Feinstein’s longtime political adviser, blasted the de León email as a “preposterous lie.”

“He has no idea what he’s talking about, not a thing,” Carrick said. “This proves how unprepared he is to be a U.S. Senator.”

De León recently launched a campaign against Feinstein, arguing that the veteran incumbent is overly cautious and moderate.

A spokesman for de León stood by the fundraising plea, saying that while Feinstein expressed concern and urged Pruitt to reverse course in her letter, the missive from the 19 senators took specific action by requesting documentation.

“It should have been easy for her to sign on with her 19 other colleagues,” said Roger Salazar. “This thing is the perfect example of what’s wrong with Feinstein. She sends one letter, checks the box and moves on while the rest of her colleagues are fighting the fight. Fighting means continuing to resist.”