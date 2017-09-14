L.A. Congressman Jimmy Gomez endorses one of the two Democrats looking to unseat Darrell Issa

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lawmakers in Sacramento are in the final hours of the 2017 legislative session, and now considering the final versions of hundreds of bills. On Tuesday, they rejected a plan for "safe injection sites" for drug users, while agreeing to spend money to help "Dreamer" immigrants.
- Vice President Mike Pence has rescheduled his California fundraising trip for October.
