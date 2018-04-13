L.A. billionaire Eli Broad donates $1.5 million to pro-charter school group supporting Villaraigosa for governor

The contribution came one day after Netflix chief Reed Hastings donated $7 million to the same group , Families & Teachers for Antonio Villaraigosa for Governor 2018, which is sponsored by the California Charter Schools Assn. Advocates, according to the California secretary of state’s office.

Broad and Hastings are wealthy backers of the education-reform movement. Villaraigosa is the most prominent California Democrat to back the effort to reform traditional protections for teachers that are a key priority for teachers’ unions. His stance has made him a target of those unions and many other labor groups, in part because of his roots as a labor organizer.