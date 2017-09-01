This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is considering calling Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher to testify about his meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
- Driving into a group of protestors could soon be considered an act of terrorism in California.
- Sen. Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that she will co-sponsor "Medicare for all" legislation to be filed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Media literacy bill fails in California Legislature
|Mina Corpuz
Media literacy classes will not be coming to California schools.
Lawmakers killed legislation Friday to teach students how to evaluate the accuracy, credibility and comprehensiveness of online news.
The bill, SB 135, by Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa), called for curriculum to promote communication, digital citizenship and responsible technology use.
Teachers could choose whether to use the developed curriculum in the classroom.
A similar bill introduced by former Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, now serving in Congress, also died Friday in the committee.