Media literacy bill fails in California Legislature

Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa), center, authored a bill to develop media literacy curriculum in California schools.

Media literacy classes will not be coming to California schools.

Lawmakers killed legislation Friday to teach students how to evaluate the accuracy, credibility and comprehensiveness of online news.

The bill, SB 135, by Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa), called for curriculum to promote communication, digital citizenship and responsible technology use.

Teachers could choose whether to use the developed curriculum in the classroom.

A similar bill introduced by former Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, now serving in Congress, also died Friday in the committee.