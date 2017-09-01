This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is considering calling Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher to testify about his meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
- Driving into a group of protestors could soon be considered an act of terrorism in California.
- Sen. Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that she will co-sponsor "Medicare for all" legislation to be filed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.
State senators block additional environmental review for Mojave Desert groundwater project
|Chris Megerian
Lawmakers halted a proposal Friday that would increase environmental scrutiny of a groundwater pumping project in the Mojave Desert.
The episode is another chapter in a long-running controversy over whether Cadiz Inc., a company based in Los Angeles, will be allowed to take water from under the desert floor and sell it to Southern California cities.
The legislation, AB 1000 from Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), would give the State Lands Commission and the Department of Water Resources the authority to block the project if it would have a negative environmental impact, as some have warned.
The proposal was introduced after the Trump administration reversed the Obama administration's opposition to the project earlier this year.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-San Francisco) and Gov. Jerry Brown have expressed concern about Cadiz's plans.
Brown took the rare step of weighing in on pending legislation, writing in a letter that the proposal was “basic common sense” necessary to protect desert landscapes that “may be the most fragile ecosystems of all.”
However, the Senate Appropriations Committee shelved the legislation.
Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens), the committee's chair, said there already was an adequate review process in place for the project.
“Making an exception for one particular case will create precedent for the Legislature to block other controversial projects,” he said in a statement.
Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) supported halting the legislation, but Feinstein blasted the decision.
“Blocking Cadiz is one concrete way to stop the Trump administration from hurting California," she said in a statement. "I hope our state leaders reconsider this bill and move it forward.”