Delaine Eastin's tax returns show most of her income came from state pension, investments

Delaine Eastin, a Democratic candidate for California governor, greets people as she arrives to speak at a meeting of the East Area Progressive Democrats in Los Angeles in June.

Democratic candidate for governor Delaine Eastin, the former state schools chief, has mostly lived off her California state pension, a handful of investments and some small jobs as an education consultant over the past six years.

According to Eastin’s tax returns, which were made available to reporters Tuesday, her average income from 2011 to 2016 was just over $170,000 a year, with about $80,000 coming from her pension from the California Public Employees’ Retirement System.

Before two terms as California’s superintendent of public schools, Eastin also served in the state Assembly representing Union City.

In 2016, Eastin’s income totaled $170,520, with $85,000 coming from her state pension, $28,580 in Social Security benefits, nearly $10,000 from consulting fees and the remainder from investments and personal retirement accounts.

Over the past six years, Eastin has consulted with a variety of educational organizations, including local school boards and county education agencies. She's also consulted with nonprofits such as the California Emerging Technology Fund, which is run by telecommunications firms to bring internet access to underserved areas.

On average, Eastin has donated roughly $20,000 a year to charity and other causes since 2011, with some of the biggest donations going to UC Davis. She also paid an average of $28,800 in federal taxes and $10,200 in state taxes over those six years.

Eastin also reported rental income from a cabin in Timber Cove, a small coastal community in Sonoma County. She bought the land about 40 years ago with a friend from college for just $22,500, and they later built a small cabin on the property. They sold the place for $638,000 this year, dividing the proceeds between them, according to Eastin’s campaign spokeswoman.

Eastin’s annual income is far less than one of her Democratic rivals in the 2018 race for California governor, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who released his taxes in May. Newsom and his wife made an average of $1.4 million a year though their salaries, investments, wineries, restaurants, hotels and other hospitality businesses between 2010 and 2015.

So far, Eastin, Newsom and state Treasurer John Chiang are the only candidates who have released their state and federal tax returns. Like Newsom and Chiang, Eastin allowed reporters to review — but not photocopy — six years of returns on Tuesday.