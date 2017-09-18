Nancy Pelosi shouted down at DACA news conference for working with Trump

"We are not your bargaining chip," the crowd chanted at one point, according to KCBS News political reporter Doug Sovern.

More than four dozen immigration activists upset with Democrats for negotiating with President Trump shouted down House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi at a San Francisco news conference Monday.

San Francisco Chronicle reporter Evan Sernoffsky said on Twitter that some in the group were yelling, "All of us or none of us." Other reporters said the group chanted, "Shut down ICE."

Pelosi made her remarks and introduced an undocumented immigrant to tell her story at which point the shouting began, according to a Pelosi aide. The group surrounded Pelosi, with some gesturing close to her face. She attempted to calm the crowd for about a half hour before leaving the news conference. The aide said the group was made up of local Dreamers, not from the national organizations Democrats are working with on a legislative fix.

"We need to have a conversation, but that was completely one-sided, they don’t want any answers," Pelosi told reporters afterward, according to a transcript.

Pelosi said the activists should be focused on Republican members of Congress, not Democrats.

"I understand their frustration, I’m excited by it as a matter of fact, but the fact is they’re completely wrong. The Democrats are the ones who stopped their assault on sanctuary cities, stopped the wall, the increased deportations in our last bill that was at the end of April, and we are determined to get Republicans votes to pass the clean DREAM Act. Is it possible to pass a bill without some border security? Well we’ll have to see. We didn’t agree to anything in that regard, except to listen," Pelosi said.