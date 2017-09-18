This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Lawmakers in Sacramento adjourned the 2017 legislative session in the wee hours Saturday. Here's what they accomplished.
- California could soon expand protections for immigrants in the U.S. illegally after the Senate sent Gov. Jerry Brown the so-called "sanctuary state" bill, SB 54, early Saturday morning.
- Sweeping legislation to deal with the state's housing crisis is also headed to Brown.
- Which members of California's congressional delegation are most vulnerable? See our ranking and dive deeper on the districts that will determine if Democrats reclaim control of the House.
Nancy Pelosi shouted down at DACA news conference for working with Trump
|Sarah D. Wire
More than four dozen immigration activists upset with Democrats for negotiating with President Trump shouted down House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi at a San Francisco news conference Monday.
"We are not your bargaining chip," the crowd chanted at one point, according to KCBS News political reporter Doug Sovern.
San Francisco Chronicle reporter Evan Sernoffsky said on Twitter that some in the group were yelling, "All of us or none of us." Other reporters said the group chanted, "Shut down ICE."
Pelosi made her remarks and introduced an undocumented immigrant to tell her story at which point the shouting began, according to a Pelosi aide. The group surrounded Pelosi, with some gesturing close to her face. She attempted to calm the crowd for about a half hour before leaving the news conference. The aide said the group was made up of local Dreamers, not from the national organizations Democrats are working with on a legislative fix.
"We need to have a conversation, but that was completely one-sided, they don’t want any answers," Pelosi told reporters afterward, according to a transcript.
Pelosi said the activists should be focused on Republican members of Congress, not Democrats.
"I understand their frustration, I’m excited by it as a matter of fact, but the fact is they’re completely wrong. The Democrats are the ones who stopped their assault on sanctuary cities, stopped the wall, the increased deportations in our last bill that was at the end of April, and we are determined to get Republicans votes to pass the clean DREAM Act. Is it possible to pass a bill without some border security? Well we’ll have to see. We didn’t agree to anything in that regard, except to listen," Pelosi said.
Pelosi held the news conference to advocate for speedy passage of a legislative fix to the legal status of hundreds of thousands of people brought to the country illegally as children.
Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) met with Trump last week after he announced an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The Obama-era program deferred deportation for some people brought to the country illegally as children.
Pelosi and Schumer said their discussion with the president included the possibility of adding more immigration enforcement — which some immigration advocates are against — to legislation to address DACA.
