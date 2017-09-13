New parents at California's small businesses would get 12 weeks of leave under bill headed to Gov. Jerry Brown

Employees at many small businesses across California could not be denied up to 12 weeks away from work to care for a new child under legislation sent Wednesday to Gov. Jerry Brown.

The bill, which applies to workers with at least a year of continuous employment at a company of between 20 and 49 employees, cleared its final hurdle in the state Senate. Employees would no longer be in danger of being fired when leaving to care for a newborn, similar to existing protections for workers at larger companies.

"For our lowest income workers, this is a situation where they cannot afford to take that time working for smaller employers," said state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara), the bill's author.

Brown vetoed a similar measure last year, suggesting that any new parental leave law should allow for mediation prior to lawsuits filed by employees. As a result, the new bill requires a two-year pilot mediation program to be created by the state Dept. of Fair Employment and Housing.

Jackson said 40% of workers at small businesses in California are currently at risk of losing their job when they want to take time off to care for a new child. Opponents said the smallest of businesses can't bear the costs of losing workers.

The bill was a top priority of the Legislative Women's Caucus this year, with supporters saying it could provide help to 2.7 million California workers whose employers aren't covered by current law.