- The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence is considering calling Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher to testify about his meeting with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
- Driving into a group of protestors could soon be considered an act of terrorism in California.
- Sen. Kamala Harris announced Wednesday that she will co-sponsor "Medicare for all" legislation to be filed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.
NRA marks win as lawmakers gut measure that would have limited rifle purchases in California
|Patrick McGreevy
The National Rifle Assn. won a rare victory in the California Legislature on Friday when a committee gutted key portions of a bill that would have prohibited buying more than one rifle in any 30-day period.
Instead of limiting the number of guns, the bill was amended by the Assembly Appropriations Committee, without explanation to leave in only a requirement that law enforcement officials securely store firearms in vehicles when no trunk is available.
State law already bans buying more than one handgun a month, but Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada-Flintridge) introduced the measure to also include long-guns in that limit.
The limit was opposed by groups including the NRA and the Firearms Policy Coalition.
“This is an important win for current and future gun owners,” said Craig DeLuz, spokesman for the coaltion. “The rationing of Civil Rights should never be tolerated.”
Portantino said it appeared the governor and others had concerns about the bill. He noted that Gov. Jerry Brown has been cautious about regulating long guns, which are often used by hunters.
“We’ll take the half a loaf we got and continue to work on the issue,” he said after the vote.