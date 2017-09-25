Medal of Valor recipient David Wilson stands with his parents, a family friend, Gov. Jerry Brown, and Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra.

An Oceanside Fire Dept. officer who risked his life to save a boater received the state's highest award for public safety officers on Monday.

Gov. Jerry Brown and Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra presented David Wilson with the Public Safety Medal of Valor at a ceremony at the state Capitol.

In July 2016, Wilson rescued a man whose boat crashed into a jetty in the Oceanside Harbor. The victim was barely conscious and jammed between two rocks. With only a short window between each set of waves, Wilson dove underneath the water and swam into the boulders to free the victim's legs.

"You earned it," Brown said at the ceremony. "You were assaulted by the waves and the rocks, and you went ahead anyways. That's why you are the only one getting a medal of honor."

A review board made of law enforcement officers reviewed 21 nominations for the Medal of Valor.

The award is given out once a year. There can be more than one recipient, but this year Brown chose one.