This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
One of Jeff Denham's Democratic challengers drops out
Republican Rep. Jeff Denham of Turlock still has at least nine challengers..
The Times’ California politics editors have ranked vulnerable districts like Denham's by the intensity of the fight ahead for 2018.