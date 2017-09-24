Rep. Keith Ellison headlines dinner for Orange County Democrats, who declare 'orange is the new blue'

Headliner and deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota, urged unity as dozens of Democrats navigate crowded primaries throughout the state.

The focus was on 2018 as Orange County Democrats gathered Saturday night in Costa Mesa to bask in their high hopes here.

The theme of the annual awards dinner was "Orange is the New Blue," a twist on the title of a popular Netflix show and the latest indication of Democrats' rosy outlook as they try to flip the county's four GOP-held House seats next year.

Ellison told the crowd it was "not the proper role" of the DNC to choose among the many primary contenders. "But you will sort it out running spirited campaigns, you will sort it out over ideas, and when it is over we need you to hold hands and support the Democrat.”

Ellison pushed for a return to grassroots organizing and outreach to voters of all stripes — and not just during election years.

"We cannot come a month before the election, tell them... 'Come vote for us,'" Ellison said. "We've got to be in their lives in a physical palpable way. Then we do have to have the right words, we do have to stand up for them."