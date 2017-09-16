Parks and water improvements likely to be on California's 2018 ballot

Californians will likely see a $4-billion bond to fund improvements to parks and water infrastructure on the 2018 statewide ballot.

State lawmakers passed the bond early Saturday morning, and Gov. Jerry Brown has pledged to sign it.

"This is the single largest investment in the history of the United States to park-starved communities," said Sen. President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), the author of the measure, Senate Bill 5.