This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news.
- Lawmakers in Sacramento are in the final hours of the 2017 legislative session, and are now considering the final versions of the last bills on the agenda.
- Sweeping legislation to deal with the state's housing crisis is headed to Gov. Jerry Brown.
- Which members of California's congressional delegation are most vulnerable? See our ranking and dive deeper on the districts that will determine if Democrats reclaim control of the House.
Parks and water improvements likely to be on California's 2018 ballot
|Liam Dillon
Californians will likely see a $4-billion bond to fund improvements to parks and water infrastructure on the 2018 statewide ballot.
State lawmakers passed the bond early Saturday morning, and Gov. Jerry Brown has pledged to sign it.
"This is the single largest investment in the history of the United States to park-starved communities," said Sen. President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), the author of the measure, Senate Bill 5.