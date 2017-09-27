Poll: Californians like Obamacare more than ever but are divided on single-payer healthcare

Members of the California Nurses Assn. and other supporters rally at the state Capitol for a single-payer health plan June 28.

As the latest attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act fizzles, the law has reached its highest popularity in California in four years, according to a new poll released Wednesday by the Public Policy Institute of California.

Nearly 60% of the Californians hold a generally favorable view of the healthcare law, and just over a third of Californians see it unfavorably — the highest approval rating since PPIC began tracking the law's popularity in 2013.

But while Democrats and independents back the law, known as Obamacare, with strong majorities, three-quarters of Republicans have negative views of it.

Only 18% of Californians believe congressional Republicans should try again to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and 58% of adults want to see bipartisan efforts to improve the law.

Underscoring the GOP's challenge in dramatically reducing government's role in healthcare, two-thirds of the state's adults believe it is the federal government's responsibility to ensure that all Americans have health coverage.

But Californians are divided on whether to substantially increase government involvement through a single-payer system, such as the "Medicare for All" proposal recently introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont).

A national single-payer insurance program such as "Medicare for All" gets support from 35% of Californians, according to the poll. Support is higher among Democrats — 44% — and independents — 34% — than among Republicans. Only 6% of Republicans back such a system.

But the current system, a patchwork of government and private insurance options, isn't particularly adored by Californians.

Just under 30% of adults support continuing with a mix of private and public insurance options, while 36% of Democrats, 21% of Republicans and 31% of independents see that mixed system as the best way to provide health coverage.