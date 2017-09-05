This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law on Friday that will ban detaining crime victims or witnesses for federal immigration violations.
- Dozens of bills were quietly killed without public discussion at the state Capitol on Friday, including a plan to expand disclosure of police surveillance equipment.
- California GOP members of Congress ask for help in protecting 'Dreamers' while awaiting action from Trump.
California lawmakers move to preserve climate change data
|Chris Megerian
The California Assembly advanced legislation Tuesday that seeks to protect climate science and scientists from President Trump's administration.
The measure, Senate Bill 51, was approved 51 to 12. It must return to the state Senate for another vote before heading to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk.
Authored by state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara), the bill would ask the California Environmental Protection Agency to preserve any scientific information "at risk of censorship or destruction by the federal government."
The legislation would also prevent state regulators from suspending professional licenses for federal employees who might face disciplinary action for publicly disclosing scientific or environmental information.
Senate Bill 51 is one piece of a package of measures intended to strengthen California's environmental protections despite rollbacks in national regulations under Trump.