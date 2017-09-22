President Obama appears in an Assembly race mailer in California — but read it closely

The race to replace Jimmy Gomez, who was elected to Congress earlier this year, has so far been waged by mail and door-knocking in northeast Los Angeles.

Most of the mailers feature local leaders and endorsements from groups including Planned Parenthood and the Sierra Club.

But one mailer that arrived in my mailbox Thursday has a much more familiar face — former President Barack Obama. While it might seem like one to the casual voter sorting through junk mail, this isn't an endorsement.

"Want to know what kind of job Gabriel Sandoval will do in the Assembly? Listen to the people he's worked with in the past," the mailer reads, above Obama's official White House portrait.

In small type, it notes that Sandoval "served as a Senior Civil Rights Attorney and Senior Advisor" for a White House initiative within the Department of Education.

It features a glowing quote over an image of a July 12, 2013, letter from the president to Sandoval written on White House letterhead.