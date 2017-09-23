This is Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
California Republican won't say if he supports Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill
|Christine Mai-Duc
Orange County Rep. Ed Royce was noncommittal about his stance on the controversial Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill designed to roll back provisions of the Affordable Care Act.
"I have not looked at the details in it," Royce said as he arrived at an event at his Yorba Linda campaign office. "We'll see if something passes out of the Senate."
California's congressional Republicans have stayed mum on the bill so far. An expected vote on the measure in the Senate next week could be stymied by Sen. John McCain's announcement Friday that he would not support the bill.
Asked about President Trump's announcement that he was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allowed young people who came to the country illegally as children to stay and work, Royce said he would try to "work out a solution in tandem with border security."
Royce addressed several dozen volunteers at his campaign headquarters Saturday afternoon.
About 40 volunteers showed up to knock on doors and make phone calls for his reelection campaign. He already has drawn more than half a dozen challengers as Democrats attempt to reclaim the House. The Royce campaign office has been up and running for a couple of months.
It's rare for a congressional incumbent to begin campaigning so early in an off-year, but Royce is one of nine California Republicans deemed potentially vulnerable in 2018.
Earlier in the day, several dozen protesters showed up to picket outside and protest Royce's vote to repeal Obamacare earlier this year.
One of the protesters returned hours later, when Royce showed up at the office. She also asked about his position on the Graham-Cassidy bill.
"We're going to see what legislation comes out," Royce told her.