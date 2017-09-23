California Republican won't say if he supports Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill

Orange County Rep. Ed Royce was noncommittal about his stance on the controversial Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill designed to roll back provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

"I have not looked at the details in it," Royce said as he arrived at an event at his Yorba Linda campaign office. "We'll see if something passes out of the Senate."

California's congressional Republicans have stayed mum on the bill so far. An expected vote on the measure in the Senate next week could be stymied by Sen. John McCain's announcement Friday that he would not support the bill.

Asked about President Trump's announcement that he was ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allowed young people who came to the country illegally as children to stay and work, Royce said he would try to "work out a solution in tandem with border security."

Royce addressed several dozen volunteers at his campaign headquarters Saturday afternoon.