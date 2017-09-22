'Reclaiming my time': Rep. Maxine Waters' viral words inspire the theme of Women's March convention

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters has gotten a lot of attention this year as she's pushed back on the Trump administration, earning the nickname "Auntie Maxine." Now her words will be the theme of the new Women's Convention.

The two-day Women's Convention in Detroit is hoping to capitalize on the energy of January's Women's March, when hundreds of thousands of women marched in cities across the country the day after Trump's inauguration. It is scheduled for the end of October, and announced this week its theme will be "Reclaiming Our Time."

The theme refers to a heated exchange in July between Waters of Los Angeles and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during a House Financial Services Committee hearing. It began when Waters asked Mnuchin why he hadn't responded to a letter Democrats sent him asking for information about President Trump. Committee members get a set amount of time to question a witness and Waters became frustrated that Mnuchin appeared to be skirting her question and using up her time. Waters over and over demanded "reclaiming my time" as Mnuchin tried to speak over her.