Rep. Cardenas fund-raises with Hamilton tickets

Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-Los Angeles) is raffling off a set of tickets to "Hamilton" in Los Angeles as a campaign fund-raiser.

According to the small print in an email the campaign sent to supporters, one winner will be randomly selected among donors by 11:59 p.m. PST on Oct. 3. The tickets are for the Oct. 19 showing of the hit musical and have an approximate retail value of $824. Entries for the raffle can also be made without donating to the campaign.

Cardenas is friends with the father of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning creator of "Hamilton." When the show opened in Los Angeles in mid-August, Miranda spoke to nearly 1,000 students in Cardenas' largely Latino San Fernando Valley district.

The congressman isn't the only one with the idea. Gubernatorial candidate John Chiang is raffling tickets to the Nov. 1 show to those who follow him on Instagram — if they fill out a form on his campaign website.