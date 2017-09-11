Rep. Keith Ellison to headline Orange County Democratic fundraiser

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Keith Ellison is headlining the Orange County Democratic Party’s biggest fundraiser of the year later this month.

Ellison, a Minnesota congressman, will speak at the Harry S. Truman Awards Dinner on Sept. 23 at the Hilton Hotel in Costa Mesa. Individual tickets cost $190, while the top-tier ticket costs $1,000 and includes entry to a VIP reception and premium seating during the dinner.

The theme for the event is “Orange is the New Blue,” a reference to the changing politics in the one-time conservative bastion that was the home of the late President Nixon and the foundation of the late President Reagan’s political career.

In 2016, Orange County’s voters supported Hillary Clinton in the presidential campaign, the first time they supported a Democrat for the White House since the Great Depression. And Orange County is home to four congressional districts that Democrats are targeting in their effort to retake the House in 2018.