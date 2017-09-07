California congresswoman returns to D.C. with pop of pink hair

It's just a flash of fuchsia, but it's not the hair color you expect to see on a member of House leadership. House Democratic Caucus Vice Chairwoman Linda Sanchez returned to Washington after the August recess with a bit of flair back there.

“I’m all about being your authentic self, and as I told the staff who might have had some concerns, it’s business in the front. It’s professional, it’s not mohawked or shaved. It’s pink,” she told The Times. “I think it’s pretty subtle.”