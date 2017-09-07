This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Growers and sellers of marijuana could put more of their operations under one roof under legislation unveiled on Thursday in Sacramento.
- Protesters gathered outside the governor's mansion in support of the closely watched "sanctuary state" bill.
- Gov. Jerry Brown urged more cooperation on trade and climate change issues at a conference in Russia on Wednesday.
California congresswoman returns to D.C. with pop of pink hair
|Sarah D. Wire
It's just a flash of fuchsia, but it's not the hair color you expect to see on a member of House leadership. House Democratic Caucus Vice Chairwoman Linda Sanchez returned to Washington after the August recess with a bit of flair back there.
“I’m all about being your authentic self, and as I told the staff who might have had some concerns, it’s business in the front. It’s professional, it’s not mohawked or shaved. It’s pink,” she told The Times. “I think it’s pretty subtle.”
Sanchez (D-Whittier) said she’s wanted to dye her locks pink for a long time. In a way, it's a rebellion against the drab, staid colors people who work on Capitol Hill often are expected to wear.
“We deal with so much seriousness that every now and again you want to mix it up and do something a little out of the routine,” she said. “I just have never been a pearls and navy-blue suit kind of gal. My style is a little bit influenced by California and definitely Latino love of color.”