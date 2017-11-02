Republican Ashley Swearengin says she won't run for governor or U.S. Senate in 2018

Ashley Swearengin, the former mayor of Fresno who was once considered one of the most electable Republicans statewide, said Thursday she had no plans to run for governor or the U.S. Senate next year.

“There was never any real consideration from me,” she said after moderating a discussion with Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom at the California Economic Summit in San Diego. “The things I care about, the work I am doing in the Central Valley, is probably best pursued in the work I am doing right now.”

Swearengin, 45, who served as mayor of Fresno for eight years until January and unsuccessfully ran for controller in 2014, is the president of the Central Valley Community Foundation. The philanthropic group focuses on improving the economic opportunities for 2 million people who live in six counties in the middle of the state.

Swearengin’s 2014 campaign for controller was widely considered the best opportunity for Republicans to elect a statewide officeholder for the first time since 2006 because of her record pulling Fresno from the brink of insolvency, bipartisan appeal and relationships with donors. She ultimately lost by 9 percentage points to her Democratic rival, a sizeable defeat but significantly smaller than the losses seen in other statewide races that year.

She said the campaign was instructive.

“It was really great to be on a statewide campaign and learn more about other parts of the state,” she said. “I learned a lot, and one of the things I learned is that the political climate is just really crazy right now. Certainly on the right, but people on the left are saying that too about their side of the aisle.”

Swearengin, who didn't mark a choice for president on her ballot in the 2016 election, said she believed the pendulum in state and national politics would eventually swing back to the center.

“Our statewide political system is very near the point of breaking, in my opinion, and we’re going to have to have different types of people, different types of solutions than those who just come from a partisan perspective, whether right or left," she said.